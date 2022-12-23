CorsixTH

Open source clone of Theme Hospital

CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.

0.66-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

১২ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~50 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ34 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৪,৯০৮
লাইসেন্সBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://corsixth.com
যোগাযোগhttps://discord.gg/Mxeztvh
সাহায্যhttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/wiki
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.corsixth.corsixth

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.corsixth.corsixth

চালান

flatpak run com.corsixth.corsixth
