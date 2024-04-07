StreamController
Core447 কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support
StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.
App Features:
- Beautiful GTK4 Interface
- Plugin support
- Multi deck support
- Set background images & videos
- Set custom icons
Official Plugin Features:
- Send network requests
- Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
- Control OBS Studio
- Control your music
- Mix the volume of different apps
- Run commands
1.4.4-beta-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৬ দিন আগে
(Built প্রায় ১৩ ঘন্টা আগে)
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~657.38 MiB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ231.92 MiB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
