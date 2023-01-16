Chess Clock
Clara Hobbs কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
0.5.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~146 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ54 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১,৩৫১
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
