GrafX2

ইনস্টল করুন
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

2.7-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৩ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~2 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ1 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৪,২৭৮
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttp://grafx2.tk
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://pulkomandy.tk/projects/GrafX2
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.chez.GrafX2

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.chez.GrafX2

চালান

flatpak run com.chez.GrafX2