The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

1.52.126-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৮ দিন আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~358 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ157 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৯,৯৮,৩৬৯
লাইসেন্সMozilla Public License 2.0
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://brave.com/
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

চালান

flatpak run com.brave.Browser