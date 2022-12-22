Brave Browser
Brave Software কর্তৃক বিকশিত
The web browser from Brave
Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.
Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.
1.52.126-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৮ দিন আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~358 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ157 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৯,৯৮,৩৬৯
লাইসেন্সMozilla Public License 2.0
