Vorta

ইনস্টল করুন
Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

v0.8.12-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

২ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~52 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ15 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৪৩,০৪৯
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
সাহায্যhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
অনুবাদে অবদান রাখুনhttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

চালান

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
