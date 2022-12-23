Vorta
Backup client
Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.
Why is this great?
- Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
- No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
- Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
- Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
- One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.
v0.8.12-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
২ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~52 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ15 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
