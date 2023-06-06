Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.
1.2.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ১ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~87 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ36 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১৯০
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না