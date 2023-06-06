Blockstream Green

Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.

Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.

ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~87 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ36 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১৯০
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://blockstream.com/green
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.blockstream.Green

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.blockstream.Green

flatpak run com.blockstream.Green