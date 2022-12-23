Simple Diary
Johan Bjäreholt কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
v0.4.3-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৮ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~582 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ194 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২,৬৬০
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না