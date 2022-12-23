Simple Diary

Johan Bjäreholt কর্তৃক বিকশিত
  • স্ক্রিনশট

Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

v0.4.3-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৮ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~582 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ194 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২,৬৬০
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

চালান

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal