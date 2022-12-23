Basemark GPU

Basemark Oy কর্তৃক বিকশিত
ইনস্টল করুন
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট

GPU performance evaluation tool

Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.

This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.

Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.

1.2.3-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

২ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~2.63 GB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ1.28 GB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩৩,৬৭৮
লাইসেন্সমালিকানাধীন
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://www.basemark.com/benchmarks/basemark-gpu/
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

চালান

flatpak run com.basemark.BasemarkGPU