Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

AMPL Optimization, Inc কর্তৃক বিকশিত
ইনস্টল করুন

A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

4.0.0.202308171623-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৩ মাস আগে
(Built ৬ দিন আগে)
  • কোন চেঞ্জলগ প্রদান করা হয়নি

  • মালিকানাধীন

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~446.73 MiB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ446.59 MiB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২৭৪
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
linuxflatpak