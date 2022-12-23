Albion Online

ইনস্টল করুন
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.

1.0.34.184-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৫ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~113 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ108 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৪৭,৫৭৭
লাইসেন্সhttps://albiononline.com/en/terms_and_conditions
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://albiononline.com/
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

চালান

flatpak run com.albiononline.AlbionOnline