Albion Online
MMORPG open medieval fantasy game
Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.
1.0.34.184-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৫ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~113 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ108 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৪৭,৫৭৭
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না