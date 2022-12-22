Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
0.24.2-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৫ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~107 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ83 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১১,০৯৭
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না