Adobe Flash Player
Player for content created using Adobe Flash
The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.
While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.
32.0.0.465-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
২ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~18 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ11 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১,৪৬,৭৮৬
লাইসেন্সhttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না