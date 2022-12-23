Tandem

Tandem Communications Inc. কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

2.2.307-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

১ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~216 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ212 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২,৪৯৬
লাইসেন্সমালিকানাধীন
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://tandem.chat
সাহায্যhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

চালান

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client