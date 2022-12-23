SchildiChat
SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.
SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.
The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:
- A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
- Message bubbles
- Bigger items in the room list
- … and more!
Preliminary Wayland support now available.
To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:
flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland
For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.
1.11.30-sc.2-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ২ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~318 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ123 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১১,৮৬৩
লাইসেন্সApache License 2.0
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
