Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

1.6.5-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ২ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~242 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ94 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২,৮২৭
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://quadrix.chat
যোগাযোগhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
