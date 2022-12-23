Manuskript

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

0.15.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৪ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~351 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ115 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১৫,৭৫৪
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
সাহায্যhttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
অনুবাদে অবদান রাখুনhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
সোর্স কোড ব্রাউজ করুনhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
অ্যাপে অবদান রাখুনhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

চালান

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
