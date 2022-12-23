OpenBoard

Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

flatpak install flathub ch.openboard.OpenBoard

চালান

flatpak run ch.openboard.OpenBoard