ROOT
ROOT কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
6.30.02-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ২ মাস আগে
(Built প্রায় ৫ ঘন্টা আগে)
- কোন চেঞ্জলগ প্রদান করা হয়নি
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~602.46 MiB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ256.37 MiB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64, aarch64