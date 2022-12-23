RetroShare-gui

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

0.6.6-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ২ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~71 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ29 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৬,৬৬১
লাইসেন্সGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttp://retroshare.cc/
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

চালান

flatpak run cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui