Dconf Editor
The GNOME Project কর্তৃক বিকশিত
যাচাইকৃত
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
43.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৯ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~1 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ468 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৬৭,৯৫০
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
