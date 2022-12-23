Nestopia

ইনস্টল করুন

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

1.51.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ২ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~6 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ2 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৪২,৬৫৯
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v2.0 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttp://0ldsk00l.ca/nestopia/
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

চালান

flatpak run ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia