Vintage Story

Anego Studios কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

1.18.5-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ১ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~557 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ479 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১৬,২৪৬
লাইসেন্সমালিকানাধীন
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://www.vintagestory.at/
যোগাযোগhttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
সাহায্যhttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নhttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

চালান

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory