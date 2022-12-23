ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

0.6.4-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৫ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~864 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ406 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৯৬৫
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v2.0 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
সাহায্যhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

চালান

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf