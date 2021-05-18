Cambalache
Juan Pablo Ugarte কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Create GTK User Interfaces
Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.
Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.
0.12.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৫ দিন আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~6 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ2 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১৮,৩০৩
লাইসেন্সGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
