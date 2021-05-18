Cambalache

Juan Pablo Ugarte কর্তৃক বিকশিত
xjuan.ar
Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

0.12.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৫ দিন আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~6 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ2 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১৮,৩০৩
লাইসেন্সGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
যোগাযোগhttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

চালান

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface