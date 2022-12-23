Ywallet

Hanh Huynh Huu কর্তৃক বিকশিত
ইনস্টল করুন

Light Wallet for Ycash and Zcash

Fastest synchronization of all the wallets on the market

Supports every feature of shielded y/zcash

Track your wallet performance and expenditures

Watch-only and Cold Wallet

1.3.3+379-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৪ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~101 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ72 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৮৪৯
লাইসেন্সMIT License
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://hhanh00.github.io/zwallet/
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/app.ywallet.Ywallet

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub app.ywallet.Ywallet

চালান

flatpak run app.ywallet.Ywallet