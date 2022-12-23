xemu

ইনস্টল করুন
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

v0.7.96-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৪ দিন আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~19 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ6 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১২,১৭,১৪০
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v2.0 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://xemu.app
সাহায্যhttps://xemu.app/docs
প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নhttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

চালান

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu