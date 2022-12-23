Moosync
Customizable music player
Moosync is an Electron based simple music player with a primary goal to provide a clean and easy interface.
Through Moosync you can easily listen songs from your desktop or through Youtube and Spotify.
Some of its features include:
- Play audio files on your desktop.
- Seamlessly integrate your Spotify and Youtube playlists.
- Add Spotify and Youtube tracks and playlists by URLs.
- Play songs directly from youtube using youtube embed.
- Scrobble your tracks on LastFM.
- Get music recommendations directly from Spotify, Youtube and LastFM
- Mix and match songs from different providers in a single playlist
- Easy to use interface
- Customizable theme engine
- Develop own apps on top of Moosync Extension API
- Available on Windows and Linux and MacOS
8.0.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
২ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~437 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ144 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২১,৭৯৩
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না