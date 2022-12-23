Midterm: Notes & Flashcards
Minh Loi কর্তৃক বিকশিত
A free note-taking app for studying.
Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.
Features:
- Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
- Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
- Study offline (offline accessible).
- Dark mode.
- Powerful visual editor.
- Keep track of notes to study before exams.
- Collaborate and study with your friends.
- Support nested folders.
- and many more.
1.2.2-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ২ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~210 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ87 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৮,৮৫৭
লাইসেন্সমালিকানাধীন
