Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

Minh Loi কর্তৃক বিকশিত
ইনস্টল করুন
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট

A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

1.2.2-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ২ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~210 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ87 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৮,৮৫৭
লাইসেন্সমালিকানাধীন
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://midterm.app
সাহায্যhttps://reddit.com/r/MidtermApp
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

চালান

flatpak run app.midterm.MidtermDesktop