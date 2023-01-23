Gummi
alexandervdm কর্তৃক বিকশিত
The simple LaTeX editor
Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.
0.8.3-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ১ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~11 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ4 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১,০১৬
লাইসেন্সMIT License
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না