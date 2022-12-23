Space

Till Friebe কর্তৃক বিকশিত
ইনস্টল করুন
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট

Spaced Repetition for Flashcards

Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.

  • 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
  • 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
  • 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
  • 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.

The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!

2.0.6-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৯ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~72 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ33 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩,৯৮৯
লাইসেন্সমালিকানাধীন
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://getspace.app
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/app.getspace.Space

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub app.getspace.Space

চালান

flatpak run app.getspace.Space
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
collaborationflashcardslearnspaced repetitionsrs