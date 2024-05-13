Fotema
David Bliss কর্তৃক বিকশিত
All photos view
Admire your photos
A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.
Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?
- Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
- View iOS Live Photos.
- Play videos.
- View your library by year or month.
1.0.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৩ দিন আগে
(Built প্রায় ৮ ঘন্টা আগে)
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~62.67 MiB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ27.77 MiB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64, aarch64