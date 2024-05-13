Flathub Logo

Fotema

David Bliss কর্তৃক বিকশিত
fotema.app
ইনস্টল করুন
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

1.0.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৩ দিন আগে
(Built প্রায় ৮ ঘন্টা আগে)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~62.67 MiB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ27.77 MiB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64, aarch64
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak