Warp

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

0.5.4-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ২ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~8 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ3 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৪২,৪৫৩
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
যোগাযোগhttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

চালান

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole