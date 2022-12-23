Multiplication Puzzle

Michael Terry কর্তৃক বিকশিত
drey.app
Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

12.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ১ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~143 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ55 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১,৮৭৫
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult/-/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

