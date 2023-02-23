Elastic
Alexander Mikhaylenko কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
0.1.3-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~541 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ158 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২,৯৩২
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
GNOME গ্রুপের অন্যান্য অ্যাপআরো
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না