Elastic

Alexander Mikhaylenko কর্তৃক বিকশিত
drey.app
ইনস্টল করুনঅনুদান
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

0.1.3-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~541 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ158 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২,৯৩২
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

চালান

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring