Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

0.4.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৬ দিন আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~7 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ2 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১৩,৯৩১
লাইসেন্সMIT License
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/knuxify/eartag
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.EarTag

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub app.drey.EarTag

চালান

flatpak run app.drey.EarTag
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
audiomusictagtaggertagging