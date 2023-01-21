Damask

Link Dupont কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

0.2.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ১ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~1 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ320 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৭,৮১৮
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
সাহায্যhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
অনুবাদে অবদান রাখুনhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

চালান

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
wallpaper