BlueBubbles

bluebubbles.app
ইনস্টল করুন

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

1.12.2.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

২ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~59 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ22 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৯,২৫১
লাইসেন্সApache License 2.0
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://bluebubbles.app/
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

চালান

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles