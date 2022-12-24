Viper

от 0neGal
@0negal в „GitHub“
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Промени във версия 1.7.3

преди 2 месеца
Инсталиран размер~240 MB
Изтеглен размер96 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания3524
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Домашна страницаhttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper