Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

от Epic Games
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

  • Собственически

    Този софтуер не е свободен и не се разработва от доброволци. Може да е несигурен по начини, които са трудни за откриване, и може да се промени без надзор.
