Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.
Промени във версия 176.4.5108
преди 10 дни
Инсталиран размер~115 MB
Изтеглен размер114 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания182 746
ЛицензСобственически
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции