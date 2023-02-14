Dave Gnukem

от David Joffe
ИнсталиранеДарение
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Промени във версия 1.0.3

преди 7 месеца
Инсталиран размер~25 MB
Изтеглен размер20 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания1639
ЛицензMIT License
Домашна страницаhttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Често задавани въпросиhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

Стартиране

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
Етикети:
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro