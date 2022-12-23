Gnome Next Meeting Applet

от Chmouel Boudjnah
Инсталиране

Show your next events in your panel

Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include

  • Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
  • Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
  • Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
  • Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
  • Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
  • Fully configurable.

Промени във версия 2.10.1

преди 5 месеца
Инсталиран размер~12 MB
Изтеглен размер4 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания3578
ЛицензMIT License
Домашна страницаhttps://github.com/chmouel/gnome-next-meeting-applet/
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/chmouel/gnome-next-meeting-applet/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet

Стартиране

flatpak run com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet
Етикети:
calendarevent