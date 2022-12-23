Vorta

Инсталиране
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Промени във версия v0.8.12

преди 2 месеца
Инсталиран размер~52 MB
Изтеглен размер15 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания43 049
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Домашна страницаhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Помощhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Допринасяне за преводаhttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Стартиране

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
Етикети:
borg