Pinetime Flasher

от Maarten de Jong
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Промени във версия 0.1

преди около 2 години
Инсталиран размер~8 MB
Изтеглен размер3 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания1246
ЛицензMIT License
Домашна страницаhttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

Стартиране

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
