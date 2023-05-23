Flathub Logo

Raven

от James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

Промени във версия 3.7

преди около 2 месеца
Инсталиран размер~11 MB
Изтеглен размер4 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания118
ЛицензArtistic License 2.0
Домашна страницаhttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
Помощhttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

