eduK

от eduK
eduK is an educational web platform focused on assisting users in income generation

eduK is an educational web platform that focuses on aiding users in income generation. It provides a comprehensive catalog of courses aimed at enhancing skills for various careers, thereby facilitating opportunities for users to achieve financial growth and stability. Through tailored learning paths, eduK empowers individuals by offering practical knowledge and tools necessary for success in the modern job market.

Промени във версия 0.0.1

преди 20 дни
(създадена преди около 6 часа)
  • Регистърът на промените не е наличен

  • Обществен

    Този софтуер е свободен и се разработва от доброволци под „GNU General Public License v3.0 only“.
    Включете се
Инсталиран размер~391.03 MiB
Изтеглен размер271.35 MiB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
