Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

от Minh Loi
Инсталиране
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

Промени във версия 1.2.2

преди около 2 години
Инсталиран размер~210 MB
Изтеглен размер87 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания8857
ЛицензСобственически
Домашна страницаhttps://midterm.app
Помощhttps://reddit.com/r/MidtermApp
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

Стартиране

flatpak run app.midterm.MidtermDesktop