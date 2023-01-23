Gummi
от alexandervdm
The simple LaTeX editor
Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.
Промени във версия 0.8.3
преди около година
Инсталиран размер~11 MB
Изтеглен размер4 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания1016
ЛицензMIT License
Инсталирания по време
