Warp
от Fina Wilke
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
Промени във версия 0.5.4
преди около 2 месеца
Инсталиран размер~8 MB
Изтеглен размер3 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания42 522
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
